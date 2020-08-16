Irvin Charles Miller Jr. Of Topeka, Kansas died August 6, 2020. Irvin was born around Holton Kansas on a farm April 12, 1932. Irvin married Charlene June 24, 1950. Charlene survives in the home. Irvin was a fire fighter for three years in Topeka. Irvin was a truck driver for over 30 years. In between the 30 years he worked for Southwick auto parts and Napa auto parts in Topeka. Irvin was preceded in death by two Sisters Wilma Jene Woods and June Passmore. Irvin's other sister Corlene Davis still resides in Topeka. Irvin was also preceded in death by his daughter Kathleen Tessmer. Irvin is survived by one son Steven Miller and two daughters Karen Boyd and Kelly Cox with husband Kenny Cox. Seven grandchildren and four great grandkids.



