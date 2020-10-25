Irvin Dee Moser, 86, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020.Irvin was born December 28, 1933, the son of Lester and Mollie Kloxin Moser in Irving, Kansas, though he spent most of his life in Topeka. He served our country in the US Air Force. In June of 1978, Irvin and June Meade McCrite were married. She passed in 2011. Irvin retired from the Union Pacific Railroad.Survivors include his stepchildren, Michael McCrite (Kathy), Patrick McCrite (Judy) and Candace Howe (John). He was also preceded in death by his two brothers, Glenn and Verl Moser.irvin's committal service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 27, at Memorial Park Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka Rescue Mission and sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.Condolences may be sent online to