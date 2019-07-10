|
Isabel Elizabeth (Cook) Adams Isabel Elizabeth (Cook) Adams, 81, Meriden, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019.
She was born February 21, 1938, in Meriden, Kansas, the daughter of Perry and Ellen (Sneegas) Cook.
Isabel married Eldon K. Adams on October 31, 1956 in Topeka, KS. He survives. Other survivors include their children: Debra Adams, Christopher Adams (Kirsti Petesch), Amy (William "Bill") Mitchell, Brian (Stacie) Adams and Vicki (Jason) Dressler; 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 4-7pm at Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions. Visitation will begin at 1pm Monday followed by funeral services at 2pm Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Meriden Cemetery. A reception will follow the burial. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jefferson County Friends of 4-H or Ronald McDonald House or all in care of the funeral home, 245 NW Independence Ave, Topeka, KS 66608. To read the full obituary or message for Isabel's family, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 10 to July 11, 2019