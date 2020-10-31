1/1
Isla Mae (Graves) Vogal
1922 - 2020
Isla Mae Gates Vogal, 98, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at her home with family by her side. She was born October 3, 1922 in Havensville, KS, the daughter of Ora Alpheus and Isla Victoria (Goodman) Graves.

Isla Mae graduated from Wheaton High School in 1942.

In the early 1940's Isla Mae worked in Portland, OR as a secretary at shipyards. She lived in Topeka since 1948, working at National Reserve Life Insurance Company and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas. For 10 years, she worked for H & R Block, 20 years for Floyd's Daylight Donuts and 6 years for Bakers Dozen. She also worked Lane Street Station and helped her son, Craig, at Sneakers Night Club for a few years.

She was a member of the Congregational Church in Wheaton, KS; serving as secretary in the 1940's. She was also a member of multiple bowing leagues in Topeka for many years.

Survivors include 3 sons, Craig Gates (Catherine) of Topeka, KS, Roy Gates of Huntsville, TX and Ronnie Gates of Topeka, KS; brother-in-law, L.D. Sloop of Holton, KS; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Lois Sloop; brother, Ora "Dale" Graves and sister-in-law, Lorna Mae Graves.

Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial will follow at the Wheaton Cemetery. Isla Mae will lie in state beginning Saturday afternoon, October 31, 2020. Memorial may be given to the Wheaton Cemetery c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th
Holton, KS 66436
(785) 364-2626
