1/
Ivan "Chuck" Donohoe
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ivan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ivan Wayne "Chuck" Donohoe, 84, Topeka, Kansas, passed away on Friday, October 9. 2020. He was born near Frame, Roane County, West Virginia, on January 25, 1936, to Richard A. and Norma Mae Paxton Donohoe.

After graduating from Walton High School, Chuck worked for Fisher Body in Ohio building cars. He served 12 years in the United States Air Force. Chuck retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. He married Dorcus Eileen Mullins on August 29, 1959. They had two children, Kenneth "Wayne" Donohoe and Sherry Eileen Donohoe. After several moves, they settled near Auburn, Kansas, where they lived for about 50 years before moving to Topeka.

Besides family, Chuck's interest was in traveling in the motor home and collecting rocks and gems. He was an accomplished silversmith and enjoyed turning his finds into jewelry.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Dorcus; children, Wayne and Sherry Donohoe; grandsons, Richard Wayne and Dustin Wayne Donohoe; granddaughter, Dia Richelle Wallace; and great-granddaughter, Makenzie Moldenhauer. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Don Max and Glenn Donohoe.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in West Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation, or the Dementia Society of America, sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online to

www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved