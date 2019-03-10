|
|
J. Michael Turnbull J. Michael Turnbull, 68, of Emporia died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at his home at Lake Wabaunsee. Funeral will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the First United Methodist Church, Emporia with burial immediately following in Eskridge Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Emporia Friends of the Zoo, or Emporia State University baseball program and sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.robertsblue.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019