Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Hottle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack D. Hottle

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jack D. Hottle Obituary
Jack D. Hottle Jack D. Hottle, age 91, of Danville, VA, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Roman Eagle Health and Rehab.

Mr. Hottle was born on January 9, 1928, in Topeka, Kansas, a son of the late Fred C. Hottle and Grace Turner Hottle. He served his country in the US Navy and retired after 24 years of service, later he was employed with Motorola for 20 years as a district manager. Mr. Hottle was a member of the American Legion and Mt. Hermon Baptist Church. He was married to Rachel Kimpleton Hottle who preceded him in death.

Mr. Hottle is survived by his daughter, Robyn H. Wells and husband Ron and a granddaughter, Jordan Wells.

A memorial service will be conducted on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Swicegood Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Wallace and Rev. Bill Underwood officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Hottle family. Please sign the guestbook at

www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 14 to May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.