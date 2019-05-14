|
|
Jack D. Hottle Jack D. Hottle, age 91, of Danville, VA, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Roman Eagle Health and Rehab.
Mr. Hottle was born on January 9, 1928, in Topeka, Kansas, a son of the late Fred C. Hottle and Grace Turner Hottle. He served his country in the US Navy and retired after 24 years of service, later he was employed with Motorola for 20 years as a district manager. Mr. Hottle was a member of the American Legion and Mt. Hermon Baptist Church. He was married to Rachel Kimpleton Hottle who preceded him in death.
Mr. Hottle is survived by his daughter, Robyn H. Wells and husband Ron and a granddaughter, Jordan Wells.
A memorial service will be conducted on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Swicegood Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Wallace and Rev. Bill Underwood officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Hottle family. Please sign the guestbook at
www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 14 to May 15, 2019