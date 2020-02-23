Home

Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
(913) 334-3366
Jack Eakins Obituary
Jack Eakins Jack V. Eakins, 87, passed away February 17, 2020 at Brookdale - Shawnee in Shawnee, KS.

Funeral service will be on Monday, February 24th at 2:00 pm at Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 701 N. 94th St., Kansas City, KS. A memorial service will be on Tuesday, February 25th at 2:00 pm at the First Baptist Church, 3030 MacVicar Ave., Topeka, KS where he was a long time member.

Jack was born to Pete and Dora Eakins on January 28, 1933. After completing his electrical engineering degree at K.U. Jack worked many years for Kansas Power and Light/Westar Energy retiring as Director of Distributor/Engineering.

Proceeding him in death were his parents, brother Lloyd and wife Laverne.

He is survived by sister-in-law Fern Hurt of Kansas City, KS., brother-in-law Clinton Hurt and wife Nancy of Pittsburg, KS., two nephews, one niece and one great nephew.

Memorial contributions may be made to the church in Topeka.

Fond memories and condolences may be shared at

www.chapelhill-butler.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
