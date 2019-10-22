|
Jack Hawkins Jack Morland Hawkins, 83, of Silver Lake, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 18, 2019.
He was born June 6, 1936, in Ness City, Kansas, to Harry E. Hawkins and Sabina I. Hawkins. Jack married Velma Leah Bardin on April 23, 1960, in Fort Worth, Texas. She survives. He is also survived by their four children, Jacque (Mark) Taylor, Joe (Bonnie) Hawkins, Julie (Jim) Gustafson and Jenny (Russell) White; fourteen wonderful grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and one on the way; his little dog, Susie; his brothers, Van (Nancy) Hawkins, Silver Lake and Bill Hawkins, Sheridan, Wyoming; sisters, Sue Gramling, Paragould, Arkansas and Beth (Don) Stoecklein, Spring Hill, Kansas; sister-in-law, Glenita Hawkins, St. George, Kansas; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings, Robert, Wyonna, John, Karl, Mary Betz, Jerry Hawkins and Dee Guhr.
Jack was raised on a farm in Ness County and joined the Air Force in 1955 where he served in the Communications Squadron for over 20 years and was stationed in many places in the US and abroad, including Vietnam. He retired from the Air Force in 1976 and settled in Silver Lake where he worked for Goodyear for 20 years.
His part-time job was volunteering for the Silver Lake Fire Department, where he had over 36 years of service. He could often be heard manning the station radio on calls and entertaining the crew with his dry wit and orneriness.
Jack's favorite daily pastime was to walk across the street to Casey's for a cup of coffee and a donut and then go make sure the fire station was still in good shape. He was down-to-earth, fun loving and always had something funny to add to the conversation. He loved his wife and was very proud of his kids and all the grandchildren. He will be missed by so many who knew him and loved him.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Silver Lake, 3439 NW Hoch Rd, Silver Lake. Military honors and interment will be at Prairie Home Cemetery, conducted by the United States Air Force.
In Jack's honor, please feel free to wear your favorite K-State, KC Royals or KC Chiefs apparel and jeans, which is what he was most comfortable in.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Silver Lake Fire Department, PO Box 87, Silver Lake, KS 66539.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019