Jack L. Miller

Jack L. Miller Obituary
Jack L. Miller, 93, Topeka, KS, passed away July 13th, 2019. He was born March 19, 1926 in Goff, KS, son of Charles and Ocie (Coffelt) Miller. Jack graduated from Holton HS in 1943, was a World War II Navy Veteran and Member of American Legion Post 400. He owned and operated Miller's Northland Amoco. Celebration of Life will be Saturday, August 24th at Northland Christian Church at 11 am, 3102 NW Topeka Blvd. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Northland Christian Church or Midland Hospice. The full obituary can be viewed on the Legacy.com or angelsabovecs.com. Jack Jack L. L. Miller Miller
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 21 to July 22, 2019
