|
|
Jack L. Smith Jack Loren Smith, 86, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019.
He was born February 20, 1933, in Buffalo, Kansas, the son of Guy Calvin and Fern Aull (Sissom) Smith. He was a graduate of Fredonia High School, Fredonia, Kansas. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged on April 15, 1955.
Jack managed various Co-ops in Kansas and was a Feed Salesman for Farmland Industries.
Jack married JoAnn Estes on May 29, 1955 in Fredonia, Kansas. To this union were five children. They later divorced. He married Marilyn Jo Larison on March 10, 1984 in Topeka, KS. She survives. Other survivors include four children, Brian (Mona) Smith, Frankfort, Lauri Smith, Lawrence; Jodi (Marty) Buchmeier, Overbrook and Brad Smith, Topeka; ten grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; three step-children, Susan Larison, Topeka, Lance "Dusty" (Kate) Larison, Topeka and Holly (Alex) Decker, Manhattan; eight step-grandchildren; and a step-great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Karla Land; a great-grandson, Quinton Schutter; and siblings, Jim Smith, Joan Scarth, Dick Smith and Jackie Thames.
Jack enjoyed spending time with family, attending family sporting events, being ornery and playing games, especially Pitch.
Jack will lie in state from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka
The family will receive friends at 9:00 a.m., Monday, November 11, 2019 at the funeral home with the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Topeka. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 3625 SW 29th St. Suite 102, Topeka, KS 66614. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019