Jack Loehr John D. "Jack" Loehr, 91, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
Jack was born February 8, 1928, in Burlingame, Kansas to Charles and Ethel Johnston Loehr. He attended Assumption Grade School and graduated from Capitol Catholic High School, now Hayden Catholic High School. Jack served our country in the US Army and Air Force in the Korean War. On May 9, 1975, Jack and Fayetta "Mickey" Pingree were united in marriage. She preceded him in death in 2003.
Jack had been a member of Holy Name Church since his childhood. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion. Jack worked for the Santa Fe Railroad and for Ed Marlings Furniture Store. He was a quiet, modest man with not a mean bone in his body. He was very loyal to his family, especially his mother whom he took care of, to his country and to his church.
Jack is survived by his brother, Robert Loehr; and nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Charles, Arthur and William Loehr.
Visitation will be Monday at Mater Dei Holy Name Church at 9 a.m. The Knights of Columbus will lead a rosary at 9:30 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Inurnment with military honors will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mater Dei Parish, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 21 to June 22, 2019