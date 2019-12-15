Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
|
Jack R. Bone, age 89, of Topeka, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Topeka Presbyterian Manor. Family will receive friends on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 9-10:00 A.M., where parish rosary will be prayed at 10:00 A.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. all at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 2700 SE Virginia Ave, Topeka, KS 66605. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in Jack's loving memory to the church or Christ the King School. For an extended obituary, please visit www.brennanmathenafh.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
