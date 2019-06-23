|
Jack Walter Renander Jack Walter Renander, 84, of Topeka, passed away on June 17, 2019 at Brewster Place.
He was born on June 10, 1935 in Topeka, the son of Walter William and Mildred Rebecca (Shults) Renander.
Jack lived most of his life in Topeka, and graduated from Topeka High School in 1953. He attended Washburn University and received an Associate in Arts degree from Thomas A. Edison State College in Trenton, NJ.
He was in the United States Army from October 1954 thru September 1957 and was stationed in Austria and later assigned to Headquarters Company 24th Engineer Group in Kaiserslautern, Germany.
Jack was employed by the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway in Topeka for 31 years. He was a statistical clerk in the Revenue Department.
He was a member of Lowman United Methodist Church. Jack enjoyed art and listening to music, especially jazz. He liked animals and will be remembered for his sense of humor.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by several cousins living in Kansas, Nebraska, California and Wisconsin.
Cremation has taken place. Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 Memorial Park Cemetery, 6th & Gage. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Brewster Place Chapel, 1205 SW 29th St, Topeka, KS 66611.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society 5720 SW 21st Topeka, KS 66604 or to a charity of donor's choice.
Penwell-Gabel is handling arrangements. To leave a message for the family online please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
