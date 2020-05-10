|
Jack William Bremer Jack William Bremer was born in Iola, Kansas to Hazel D. (Rhea) and Frances J. Bremer on April 7, 1934. He lived a remarkable and vigorous life of service and compassion until he died on April 30, 2020 in Burlington, Vermont from complications of kidney disease and bladder cancer. His love of learning, teaching and academics came from his school-teacher mother. His farmer and businessman father instilled discipline, a strong work ethic and self-confidence. At Ottawa High, Jack was active in drama, music, athletics, and photojournalism. He graduated from Ottawa University and married his college sweetheart Marilyn Hetherington Havens, of Ontario, Canada. After Jack served in the United States Signal Corps the family moved to New Haven, Connecticut. He studied under H. Richard Niebuhr at Yale Divinity School and earned two graduate degrees. The family was called to serve rural parishes near Blue Mound, Kansas and he was ordained a Methodist minister. He preached long, complex, politically fiery sermons to the tiny stunned congregations. The Bishop, sensing his talents would be more useful elsewhere, sent him to East Topeka United Methodist Church during the height of the civil rights movement. Later, he served University United Methodist and completed his doctorate at San-Anselmo School of Theology. Following the end of his marriage, he served as Chaplain at University of Kansas and Northwestern University.
He was a dedicated Christian social activist and worked with other community leaders to bring about peace and justice. He worked with the Central American Refugee Committee, The Religious Task Force on Christian Based Communities in War Zones, the American-Iranian Reconciliation Committee and made friendship missions to El Salvador, Nicaragua, Cuba and Russia. In 1980, he served as mediator with Iranian students during the hostage crisis and reported to President Carter at the White House upon his return. In contrast to his serious calling and intense work life, he had a playful and fun-loving side. Jack was an avid photographer in his personal and professional life. An optimistic Kansan, he choose to look on the bright side and hold "steady" through it all. He made a significant impact on so many and will be missed dearly! His favorite parting phrase was "Auf Wiedersehen! (See You Again)!" Dr. Bremer is survived by his wife Lilly Yuan Li Bremer, stepson William Y. Li; daughters Deborah (Richard) Bremer St. Gelais and Sarah (Peter) Bremer Parks of Topeka, KS; and grandchildren Moses James Laporte and Hazel Irene Bremer Parks.
Memorials may be sent to: University United Methodist Church, 1621 SW College Ave. Topeka, KS 66604.
