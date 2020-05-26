|
Jackie Dean "Jack " Swickard Jackie Dean Swickard passed away May 23, 2020. He was born May 21, 1937 in Topeka, KS the son of Floyd and Josephine (Crump) Swickard. He attended east Topeka schools through the 8th grade and later earned his GED. He was actively involved in auto racing around Topeka in the 1950s and served in the United States Navy from 1958-1960. He married Mary Maxine Pusch on January 27, 1961. Together they raised three children. He worked at the Topeka Foundry and Kansas Gas Service from which he retired in 1999. After retirement he worked for Legacy Motor Company.
He is survived by his wife, his children Mike (Amy), Chris (Diana), Lori (Brad) McCarter, all of Topeka, and 10 grandchildren.
Jack was a good man who loved his family well and was very proud of his grandchildren. He never knew a stranger, was a friend to many, and was always willing to lend a helping hand.
In accordance with Jack's wishes, cremation is planned. A private service will be held for immediate family only. Friends and extended family can offer their condolences from 5:00 - 7:00 pm Thursday, May 28th on the front porch of the home of Mike & Amy Swickard, 3700 SW Ashworth Court.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to the Topeka Rescue Mission or the Salvation Army.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2020