In Memory Of Jackie Johnson

08/07/70 - 10/22/96



Each day we look to heaven, Each day we call your name. Each day just feels so different, it hasn't been the same. Each day we always question; we often wonder why you had to go away from us to be our angel in the sky? We keep you in our memories since we have been apart and we will always have a part of you locked safely in our hearts. Happy heavenly 50th birthday Jackie

With Lots of Love, Mom, Dad, Teresa, Debbie, Chauntel, James, Olivia, Sophia, Victoria, Adrianna, Alainna & Isaiah

