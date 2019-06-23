|
Jackson Hopkins Jackson W. "Jack" "Bud" Hopkins, 90, Topeka, Kansas, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, at his home.
He was born December 15, 1928, in Topeka to William and R. Mildred Quinn Hopkins. Jack was a graduate of Topeka High School where he sang with the Madrigals. Music remained important to him throughout his life. He and his sister sang in the choir at Grace Cathedral, he had been the choir director at Southwest Baptist Church and occasionally sang at weddings.
Jack served our country in the US Air Force. He married Phylis Sloan and they enjoyed 26 years together prior to her death in 1975. He coached their sons in baseball and was an avid Jayhawk basketball fan. Jackson retired from Santa Fe Railroad as an information systems supervisor.
Survivors include his daughter, Toni Cook, Lawrence; sons, Jack Hopkins (Nancy) Topeka and Mark Hopkins (Brandy) of Auburn; ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, who were the love of his life; his sister, Peggy Alcorn, Humble TX; brother, James Hopkins, Topeka; and his best friend and companion, Peg Bybee. He was also preceded in death by his brother, William Hopkins, sister, Irene Cox, nephew, Jimmy Hopkins and sister-in-law, Irene Hopkins.
Family will greet friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS. Jack's funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the VA Hospital to be used for patient's needs, sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to
www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 23 to June 24, 2019