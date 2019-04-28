|
Jacob Christopher Staab Jacob Christopher Staab, 21, Topeka, passed away April 4, 2019.
He was born May 22, 1997. Survivors include his mother, Nancy, sister, Jenae Hamilton (Kyle), brothers, Kel Wheelen and Kenny Cuffee, nephews, Jackson and Bowen Hamilton, and special nurses, Lauren Fager and Cassandra Rodgers.
Jacob participated in educational programs at TARC, Capper Foundation, Shawnee Heights, and graduated from Topeka High in May 2018.
Jacob touched many lives and his gentle soul will long be remembered by those who were blessed to know him and care for him.
His family is planning a Celebration of Life on May 12, 2019, 1:00pm-9:00pm at Sesame Street, Lake Shawnee Shelter House #1.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019