Jacob Johnson Jacob Steven Johnson, 29, of Topeka, Kansas passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Jake was born September 19, 1989, in Topeka to James and Janice Gress Johnson. Jake attended Most Pure Heart of Mary Grade School, graduated from Hayden Catholic High School in 2008 and attended Washburn
University.
Jake was a life-long member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Church. His competitive and adventurous nature drove him to participate in wheelchair sports and Boy Scouts, earning the rank of Eagle Scout in 2006. He loved his job at Hy-Vee, touching the lives of many customers and co-workers. Jake cherished the daycare children whom his mother cared for. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Grateful to have shared Jake's life are his parents, Jim and Janice Johnson; and his siblings, Justin, Julie and Jeana Johnson and Kevin Newman.
Jake's family will greet friends from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Most Pure Heart of Mary Church where a rosary will be prayed at 6:30. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at Most Pure Heart of Mary Church. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Most Pure Heart of Mary Grade School or Hayden Catholic High School in Jake's memory to support students with special needs, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Condolences may be sent online to
www.kevinbrennanfamily.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 26 to June 27, 2019