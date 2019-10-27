|
|
Jacqueline "Jackie" Conklin Jacqueline (Jackie) Conklin, 85, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019.
She is survived by sons Don Conklin and John Conklin, daughter Kathryn Land; and several grand, great-grand, and great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Grace Baptist Church at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
To view the full obituary and to leave a message for the family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019