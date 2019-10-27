Home

Jacqueline "Jackie" Conklin

Jacqueline "Jackie" Conklin Jacqueline (Jackie) Conklin, 85, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019.

She is survived by sons Don Conklin and John Conklin, daughter Kathryn Land; and several grand, great-grand, and great-great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at Grace Baptist Church at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 2, 2019.

To view the full obituary and to leave a message for the family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
