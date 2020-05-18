Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
Jacqueline June Reynolds Sheridan

Jacqueline June Reynolds Sheridan Obituary
Jacqueline June Reynolds Sheridan, a beloved wife, mother and caretaker to many, entered into rest on May 14, 2020 at Lexington Park in Topeka at the age of 88. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sgt. Glenn Sheridan.

Survivors include her three sons, Larry Strotkamp (Reta), Keith Holmes (Norma Lu) & Mark Stuewe; four daughters, Terri Ann Sheddan (Chuck), Laurie Prostler-Sipes (Gary), Cheryl Holloway & Schell Sadowski (Mark); brother, Dr. Douglas Voth (Ann) as well as numerous nieces, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jacqueline also leaves behind all her "kids" from the Colmery O'Neil Veterans Administration Medical Center that called her "Mom" for 42 years. She will be greatly missed. A private family gathering will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest with her husband, Sgt. Glenn Sheridan at Leavenworth National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jacqueline's memory to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Contributions can be left or mailed to the funeral home. To share a memory or to leave condolences, please visit www.brennanmathenafh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603. Jacqueline Jacqueline June June Reynolds Sheridan Reynolds Sheridan
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2020
