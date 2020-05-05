Home

Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th
Holton, KS 66436
(785) 364-2626
Lying in State
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th
Holton, KS 66436
Graveside service
Friday, May 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Holton Cemetery
Jacquelyn Ann Shea

Jacquelyn Ann Shea Obituary
Jacquelyn Ann Shea TOPEKA- Jacquelyn Ann Shea, 81, of Topeka, KS, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Aldersgate Village in Topeka. Graveside Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Holton Cemetery. Jacquelyn will lie in state at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton beginning Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Memorials may be given to the Jacquelyn Shea Memorial Fund (to be designated at a later date to help with Autism research). Due to the critical situation our country is in, please remember the families during this difficult time and consider sending a card of condolence or posting on our website. Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020
