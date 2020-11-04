Jaime Garcia, 62, of Carbondale, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020.
He was born Jaime Duaine Garcia on June 19, 1958, in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Joaquin L. and Theresa Marie (Frazier) Garcia.
Survivors include a son, Jordan (Allison) Garcia; father, Joaquin Garcia; siblings Stephanie (Russell) Smith, Buddy (Stephanie) Garcia, Tom (Stacey) Garcia, and Staci (Clayton) Storey; and grandchildren Audrina and Calvin Garcia; and many nieces and nephews.
Jaime enjoyed playing pool, auto racing and classic cars.
Jaime was cremated.
There will be a celebration of life at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Boulevard Billiards, 4700 SW Topeka Boulevard, Topeka, KS 66609.
Memorial contributions may be made to the education fund for the grandchildren, Audrina and Calvin, or the Helping Hands Humane Society of Topeka.
Dove Cremations and Funerals - Southwest Chapel will be assisting the family.
