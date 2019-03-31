Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
James A. Bernitca

James A. Bernitca James A. Bernica, 65, of Topeka, KS died Thursday, March 28, 2019.

Jim will lie in state after 2:00 p.m. Monday at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home where his family will receive friends from 5:00 until 6:30 p.m. A Parish Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

The complete obituary can be read at www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019
