Dr. James A. Case BARTONVILLE- Dr. James A. Case, 77, of Bartonville, IL passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at his home. He was born on May 23, 1942 in Baltimore, MD to Dr. Richard Alford and Dorothy (Beyer) Case. He married Shirley Schilling on December 31, 2002. She survives, along with their beloved Dog Ebi. Also surviving are his four children, Cheryl (Chris) Ritchie of Atlanta, IL, Michael Case of Peoria, IL, Misty (Ron) Lester of Fall River, KS and David (Brooke) Ralph of Topeka, KS; grandchildren, Sharaya, Delaney, Jackston, Asher, Hudson, Carsyn, Camdyn and one on the way; siblings, Richard (Jan) Case of Atlanta, GA, Betty Raker of Orange Park, FL, Dr.Barbara Shelton of Peoria, IL and Lynn (Ken) Page of Orange Park, Fl. He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife Barbara Schilling who passed away on July 17, 2000. Dr. Case graduated from Kansas State University in Manhattan, KS in 1967. He was the owner of Case Veterinary in Peoria until his retirement on April 15, 2015. He was a 50 year member and past president from 1989-90 of the South-West Kiwanis Club of Peoria. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church. Dr. Case is a United States Air Force Veteran. He loved his family, traveling and going fishing. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Pastor Karl Eckhoff and Pastor Kent Smith will officiate. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Additional visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lutheran Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Big Sky, where he was a volunteer or to PCAPS. Online condolences to Dr. Case's family may be made at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020