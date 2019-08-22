|
James Albert "Jim" Harding James "Jim" Albert Harding, 88, Tecumseh, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019.
He was born July 28, 1931, in Lawton, Oklahoma, the son of Curtis and Hettie (Tuckey) Harding. He graduated from Central High School in Lawton.
Jim was an air conditioning specialist at Southwestern Bell Telephone Company for 25 years, retiring on February 28, 1991.
He was a member of Telephone Pioneers of America.
Jim married JoAnn Bolton on June 21, 1978 in Tecumseh, KS. She survives. Other survivors include six children: Neil Harding, Michael Harding, Rowena McCauley, Lequetta "Crickett" Lejeune, Scott Bolton and Steven Bolton; one brother: George Harding; 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by three siblings: Henry Harding, Curtis Harding and Margaret Dorr.
Visitation will begin at 10am Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence Avenue. Funeral services will follow at 11am. Interment will be at West Lawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st, Topeka, KS 66604. To leave a message for Jim's family, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019