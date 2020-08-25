A visitation for James Andrew "Andy" Strasser, 68, Lawrence will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence. He will lie in state from 8 a.m. until noon on Friday for anyone that would like to view and sign the guest book. Please be aware of social distancing and face masks are required. Andy died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at his home.
Andy was born December 2, 1951 in Kansas City, KS the son of James F. and Betty A. Anderson Strasser.
He was the former co-owner and co-operator of Ports Unlimited Travel and Travelers Limousine Service. He also worked for the Veterans Administration and Medicare.
Andy attended Iola Community College, KU and Washburn University. Andy was a Mason, member of Arab Shrine Temple, and the Royal Order of Jesters. He was a member of the Directors Staff, where he served as Director of the Arab Shrine Temple, and was a member of the Oriental Band unit. He served in several leadership positions as a Jester. He was also a member of the Lawrence Corvette Club.
Andy was an active member of the Shrine and its various bodies. He was a regular attendee of several meetings and participated in volunteer efforts to support Shriners Hospitals
. He was known within the organizations for greeting his brothers with a smile and a firm grip. Mirth is King!
He married Glenda Jeffries in 1972. They later divorced.
He married Jan Peters on January 16, 1987 in Lawrence at the Danforth Chapel. She survives of the home.
Survivors include his son, Christopher (Trisha) Strasser of Topeka, KS, daughter, Audra Boone of Ft. Worth, TX; sister, Judy (Ed) Ciambrone of Baldwin City, KS; granddaughter, Emili Strasser of Topeka, KS; niece and nephew, Amanda Ciambrone and Anthony (Baylie Wilson) Ciambrone.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials in his name to Arab Temple Travel Fund-Andy Strasser Memorial Fund and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
