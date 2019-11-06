|
James Derald Guay James Derald Guay, 1 month old son of Kodie and Emma Guay, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at a Goodland, Kansas hospital.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. Burial will follow in Mission Center Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to First Church of the Nazarene, 1001 SW Buchanan St, Topeka, KS 66604.
To view James's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019