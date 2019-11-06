Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Guay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Derald Guay

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Derald Guay Obituary
James Derald Guay James Derald Guay, 1 month old son of Kodie and Emma Guay, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at a Goodland, Kansas hospital.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. Burial will follow in Mission Center Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to First Church of the Nazarene, 1001 SW Buchanan St, Topeka, KS 66604.

To view James's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -