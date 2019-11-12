|
|
James (Jay) Don Markley James (Jay) Don Markley (93) passed away on November 10, 2019. He was born on October 17, 1926 in Oxford, KS, the son of Oran and Thelma Sue (Coffman) Markley. He resided in Topeka most of his life and was a wonderful husband and great dad.
He served his country proudly as a member of the United States Marines Corps during World War II. He was employed for many years at Hill Packing Company and then retired from Pepsi Cola Bottling Company in Topeka.
He is survived by Alma (Akers) Markley, his loving wife of 72 years. Other survivors include; son Jay Markley and his wife Judy of Denton, TX and daughter Connie Lyle of Hutchinson, KS; grandchildren, Kelli Miller, Matthew Markley, David Markley, and Kristen Troop; as well as seven great grandchildren; and a great-great grandson. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Leighton, Floyd and Glen.
No memorial service is planned at this time. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Topeka. Please make donations to the USMC Toys for Tots in lieu of flowers.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019