Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
Resources
More Obituaries for James "Joe"'
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Dwight Snyder "Jim" "Joe"'


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Dwight Snyder "Jim" "Joe"' Obituary
James Dwight ""Jim" "Joe"" Snyder James "Jim" "Joe" D. Snyder, age 64, of Topeka passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Topeka. Jim owned and operated JDS Computer Services in Topeka.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Davidson Funeral Home. He will lie in state Thursday from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. with visitation from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Prairie Home Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Helping Hands Humane Shelter and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now