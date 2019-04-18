|
James Dwight ""Jim" "Joe"" Snyder James "Jim" "Joe" D. Snyder, age 64, of Topeka passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Topeka. Jim owned and operated JDS Computer Services in Topeka.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Davidson Funeral Home. He will lie in state Thursday from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. with visitation from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Prairie Home Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Helping Hands Humane Shelter and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019