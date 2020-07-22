GREAT BEND - James E. "Jim" Daniels, 70, passed away July 18, 2020 at the University of Kansas Health Systems' Great Bend Campus. Jim was born on December 12, 1949 in Dallas, Texas to Mary Lou Cary and James Daniels and he married Connie Pedigo on July 28, 1975.
A current Great Bend resident, Jim was raised in Topeka, Kansas and attended Topeka High School. Jim enjoyed playing golf and spending time with family and friends. He especially enjoyed the time spent with his granddaughter Madyson.
Survivors include his wife, Connie Daniels of the home, his daughter Rhiannon McNulty and son-in-law Brent of Wichita, Kansas; his granddaughter Madyson McNulty of Wichita, Kansas; two Brothers, Marvin Terhune and wife Kathy of Carbondale, Kansas and Randy Terhune and wife Kim of Maple Hill, Kansas; as well as a sister, Doris Terhune of Independence, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Roberta Brost.
Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Great Bend Cemetery North with Reverend Dick Ogle presiding. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be made to the Education Fund for Madyson McNulty, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.
