Campanella-Evans Mortuary
612 E Hwy 24
Wamego, KS 66547
(785) 456-9811
James Earl Wheeler James Earl Wheeler, 70, of Wheaton, Kansas, died Saturday, March 9, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, March 15, 2019, at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Wheaton. Visitation is prior to the service beginning at 10:00 am. Memorial contributions suggested to Midland Hospice or St. Luke Lutheran Church, in care of Campanella-Evans Mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellafuneral.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
