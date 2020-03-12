Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
For more information about
James Hackett
Lying in State
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
5:00 PM
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:30 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church
James F. Hackett Obituary
James F. Hackett, 90, of Topeka died March 11, 2020 at the Legend at Capital Ridge Assisted Living Center.

Jim was employed as a Carmen at the AT & SF Railroad retiring in 1992.

He was born January 25, 1930 in Perry, KS the son of James J. and Pauline (Hujing) Hackett.

Jim was a member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council #534, Good Sam Camping Club, Chippewa Camping Club and was a Charter member of Rollin Sam's Camping Club.

James married Rosemary Baum on June 21, 1958 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Topeka. She preceded him in death on November 19, 2019. Survivors include his children, David Hackett, Donna Birk, Gary Hackett, Larry Hackett, Linda Flanagan and Kenneth Hackett. Six grandchildren, Megan Kirkwood, Tony Birk, Kyle Hackett, Kelsey Wagner, Haylee Hackett, Jacob Hackett along with three great-grandchildren, Makenzie Kirkwood, Preslee Kirkwood and Huxley Wagner. A brother, John Hackett and a sister, Kathleen Hackett also survive. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Ann Barnard and a brother, Charles Hackett.

He will lie in state after 2:00 p.m. Friday at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home where his family will receive friends beginning at 5:00 p.m. with a Parish Rosary being prayed at 6:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. Saturday at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the or Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
