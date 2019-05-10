|
James Franklin "Jim" Russell, 71 passed away Tuesday evening May 7, 2019 at his home in Topeka.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Topeka First Nazarene Church. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until service time at the church. Burial with military honors is scheduled for 3:00 P.M. Monday at Lincoln Cemetery in Lebo. Memorial contributions may be made to "In Memory" (a support organization for veterans who died from the effects of agent orange) and sent in care of the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home at P.O. Box #43, Lebo, Kansas 66856. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2019