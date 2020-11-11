James Gerald Geels, age 93, was born on July 18, 1927, in Morrison Bluff, Arkansas. James was one of 7 children and was proceeded in death by his three sisters. Surviving are his three brothers, Bernard, Alfred and Robert. On March 6th, 1950, Jim married the love of his life Edna Bottrell. To this union there were three children Gerald Geels (Kim), Angie Ross (Chris) and Sonia Sprouse. In addition to his wife and children Jim is also survived by grandchildren, Jamie Votaw (Chris), Joel Geels (Ashlyn), Charles Sprouse III (Tricia), Jenna Beuerlein (Joshua), Rhiannon Lowenthal (Blake), and Larisa Ross and 12 great grandchildren. Jim worked for the Santa Fe Railroad. The funeral will be for immediate family members only due to COVID-19.



