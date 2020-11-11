1/
James Gerald Geels
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Gerald Geels, age 93, was born on July 18, 1927, in Morrison Bluff, Arkansas. James was one of 7 children and was proceeded in death by his three sisters. Surviving are his three brothers, Bernard, Alfred and Robert. On March 6th, 1950, Jim married the love of his life Edna Bottrell. To this union there were three children Gerald Geels (Kim), Angie Ross (Chris) and Sonia Sprouse. In addition to his wife and children Jim is also survived by grandchildren, Jamie Votaw (Chris), Joel Geels (Ashlyn), Charles Sprouse III (Tricia), Jenna Beuerlein (Joshua), Rhiannon Lowenthal (Blake), and Larisa Ross and 12 great grandchildren. Jim worked for the Santa Fe Railroad. The funeral will be for immediate family members only due to COVID-19.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved