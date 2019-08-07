|
|
James H. Ingenthron James H. Ingenthron, 91, of Sioux City, IA formally of Topeka, KS, died peacefully on July 3, 2019, at home surrounded by loving family after nearly a year-long battle with cancer. Funeral services were held at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City, IA. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Newman Cemetery in Newman, KS. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
He was born on October 2, 1927, in Topeka, Kansas, the son of John N. and Mary Agnes (Quinlan) Ingenthron. He worked for State Farm Insurance as an agent and a district manager from 1952 until his retirement at the age of 62.
He leaves behind his children, Linda (Robert) Chrisman, Sally Gill, Kelly (Cindy) Ingenthron, Casey (Mary) Ingenthron and stepson, Rob (Lisa) Middleton. He was blessed with eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. He also leaves many nieces and nephews that have remained close.
All family members have fishing stories to share as that was his favorite pastime. Close behind his love of fishing was his love of hunting which he shared with many friends and family. He enjoyed traveling with his children, researching his ancestry, and always had a positive outlook on life, never missing a chance to tell a life lesson.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019