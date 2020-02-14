Home

James H. "Jim" Pokorney

James H. "Jim" Pokorney James Harvey Pokorney, 84, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at Midland Hospice House. He was born October 4, 1935 in Concordia, the son of Harry and Ella (Jackson) Pokorney. He grew up in Aurora and Miltonvale, graduating from Miltonvale High School. Jim was a farmer, a telegrapher for Union Pacific Railroad for nine years, and then found his real calling in 1969, building houses. He ran his construction company for 30+ years, retiring in 2000. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Lake Lodge #50 AF & AM, and Loyal Chapter #176 OES, all of Silver Lake. He was a member of the Scottish Rite in Topeka and the Antique Automobile Club of America, Topeka Region. He loved woodworking, raising flowers, restoring old cars and all cats. His happiest times were with all of the family for celebrations. On June 5, 1955 he was united in marriage to Dorothy Streeter in Clay Center. She survives. Other survivors include two sons, Sheldon Pokorney, Lawrence and Kevin Pokorney, Rossville; two grandsons, Shawn Pokorney, Overland Park and Shane (Cassie) Pokorney; and one great-grandson, Abel Pokorney. Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society or The First Baptist Church of Silver Lake.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Parker-Price Funeral Home. Visitation will be the hour prior to services at 10:00 a.m. To leave a message for the family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
