James Harper Dougan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Harper Dougan James Harper Dougan, 86, of Topeka, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020.

As per James's wishes, cremation has taken place and no memorial services are planned. Private inurnment will take place in Maple Hill Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to The Helping Hands Humane Society, Inc., 5720 SW 21st Street, Topeka, KS 66604.

Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.

To view James's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved