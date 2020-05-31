James Harper Dougan James Harper Dougan, 86, of Topeka, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020.
As per James's wishes, cremation has taken place and no memorial services are planned. Private inurnment will take place in Maple Hill Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to The Helping Hands Humane Society, Inc., 5720 SW 21st Street, Topeka, KS 66604.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.