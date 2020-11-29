1/
James "Jim" Hoover
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jim" Hoover, 90, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020.

James married Jeanene Cook on July 26, 1958 in Great Bend, Kansas. She survives. Other survivors include two sons, Craig (Tina) Hoover and Clark (Jodie) Hoover; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Vernon Hoover.

Cremation is planned and a memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. The service will be family only in the sanctuary but it will be online live streamed at fpctopeka.org. Inurnment will take place in Great Bend, Kansas at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society or First Presbyterian Church.

To view the full obituary and leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved