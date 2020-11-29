James "Jim" Hoover, 90, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020.
James married Jeanene Cook on July 26, 1958 in Great Bend, Kansas. She survives. Other survivors include two sons, Craig (Tina) Hoover and Clark (Jodie) Hoover; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Vernon Hoover.
Cremation is planned and a memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. The service will be family only in the sanctuary but it will be online live streamed at fpctopeka.org
. Inurnment will take place in Great Bend, Kansas at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society or First Presbyterian Church.
To view the full obituary and leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
.