James "Jay" Vestal Jr, died on August 3, 2020 at the age of 79. He was the son of James H Vestal Sr and Margaret Winter Vestal who both proceeded him in death. He married his high school sweetheart Jeanie Kent Vestal on September 25, 1959 and celebrated 60 years with her last September with family and friends. She survives in their home in Lawrence. Jay was proceeded in death by 2 children, son Larry Allen Vestal and daughter Barbara Jo Vestal. He is survived by a daughter Beverly Vestal Reynolds and her husband Scott of Waterloo Iowa. Grandson Aaron Rinehart and wife Kirsten of Lawrence, Grandson Ryan Rinehart and wife Christie of Topeka, and Granddaughter Rachael Darrah and husband Nathan of Kernersville North Carolina. He was very loved by many, but I think most of all by the Great Grandchildren he left behind.
Jay graduated from Lecompton High School in 1959. After graduating he went to work at Dupont in Tecumseh Kansas. He retired from the cellophane business after many years. Jay loved sports of all kinds. He played everything he could while attending school then went to events over many years supporting the youth in his community. Between working and farming Jay helped coach the girls softball in Lecompton. Jay was always known by family and friends for his wit, his jokes and his love.
At this time there will not be any services. The family asks if you would like to make a contribution in his honor please send to the Lecompton United Methodist Church, Lecompton Historical Society, or the Douglas County Visiting Nurses and Hospice.
For Full Obituary go to www.midwestcreamationsociety.com