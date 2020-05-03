|
James "Jim" L. Albright, Sr. James L. Albright, Sr., 76, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020.
He was born December 1, 1943, in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Ben and Madge (Donahue) Albright. He graduated from Hoyt High School.
James worked as a maintenance engineer for the State of Kansas for several years prior to retiring.
Survivors include his wife of the home, Sherri Albright; three sons, James Albright, Dan Albright and Jeff Albright all of KS; three daughters, Angie Albright of Topeka, Jolene (Bill) Granfors of Kansas City and Katie (Sergio Blanco) Albright of Topeka; a step-daughter, Leisa Price of Wellsville, KS; two step-sons, David Vestal of Greeley, KS and Lancer Vestal of Waverly, KS and a sister, Beni Mosher of Topeka, KS.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Daxton Albright.
James loved fishing, hunting, garage sells, antique stores, music and spending time with his kids and grandkids. James had a great sense of humor and enjoyed all those that he came in contact with.
Honoring James's request, cremation is planned. No services have been scheduled. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka is assisting the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist in a headstone for his grandson, Daxton.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020