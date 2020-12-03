James L Bean was born in Beloit, KS Sept 6, 1932 and passed away Nov 30, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James H and Ferneta(Root)Bean and later by his step-father, Hale Johnson, all of Beloit. His brother Robert J Bean and step-brother Eugene Johnson.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Patricia(McClintock)Bean, Topeka. Step-sister, Evelyn(Dennis)Trabant, Kingston, Washington and step-brother, Robert(Mary)Johnson, Lawrence, KS. His children are Lee Ann Woltkamp and J Lonnie(Cindy)Bean of Topeka, KS. Grandsons, Ash(TeRee)Davis, Topeka, Cody Davis, Lenexa KS, Brady(Kayla)Bean, Park City, KS and Tanner Bean, Topeka. Great-Grandchildren, Grayson, Piper and Ben Davis, Topeka, Rilee, Millee, Reese and Charlie Davis, Lenexa, Ks and Paityn Bean, Park City, KS.
As per his wishes, there will be no services.
Memorials may be sent to Shriners Children's Hospital
, Arab Shrine, 1305 S Kansas Ave, Topeka, Ks 66612