James L. Sigurdson

James L. Sigurdson Obituary
James L Sigurdson James L Sigurdson, 60, Topeka, KS passed away on December 26th, 2019. Jim was the son of Edwin LeRoy and Marian Jane Sigurdson (both deceased). Survivors include his brother, Greg E. Sigurdson, Sister In-law Rebecca J. Sigurdson, nephew Colter M. Sigurdson, US Navy, Seattle WA, and Halie J Sigurdson, Topeka. Jim Graduated from Scott Community High School in 1977, and Southwestern College in Winfield Kansas in 1981. Jim Worked for the JM Smucker Company for the last 21 years in Topeka Kansas. Jim enjoyed camping, golf, and just hanging out with his numerous friends. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Go Fund Me account named, James Sigurdson Memorial Golf Tournament
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
