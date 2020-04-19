Home

Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southeast Chapel
2843 SE Minnesota Ave
Topeka, KS 66605
(785) 266-6700
James L. Treinen

James L. Treinen Obituary
James L. Treinen James L. Treinen, 77, of Topeka, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at his home. He was born March 4, 1943 in Topeka, the son of Thomas M. and Josephine (Bonte) Treinen.

Jim graduated from Seaman High School in 1961. He was a Sheet Metal Mechanic and a proud member of Sheet Metal Local #77, retiring after 30 years in 1998.

He enjoyed Western movies; building race cars; and formerly raced at the Topeka Fairgrounds.

Jim married Wanda Jean Fleeman on June 22, 1963 in Topeka. His wife 56 years survives. Other survivors include their children, Craig (Ann) Treinen of Wamego, Angela (George) Johnson of Maple Hill, Tracy (Shawn) Martin, Silver Lake, Sam Treinen, Topeka; 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Gene Treinen, Osage City; and sister, Diane DeGennaro. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Robert Treinen.

Cremation has taken place and a private graveside service will be held at the Mayetta Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Washburn University Music Department.

Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.

To leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
