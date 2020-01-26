|
|
James Lee "Jim" McMillan James Lee 'Jim' 'Mac' McMillan, 76, born March 20, 1943, son of Nathan Joseph and Viola Lucille McMillan, brother of Janice Ann McMillan Mumford Adame, husband of Loreen Locke McMillan, father of Loren James McMillan, died Thursday, January 23, 2020, at his home in Topeka. Graveside service will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Arlington Cemetery, Arlington, Kansas. Celebration of Life, Friday, January 31, 3:00 pm, Topeka First United Methodist Church, 600 SW Topeka Blvd., Topeka. Full obituary can be found on Elliott Mortuary's website. Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020