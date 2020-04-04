|
James M. "Jim" File Mr. James "Jim" Melvin File of Topeka, KS, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at the age of 69. Jim was born to parents James and Melba File on April 20, 1950 in Topeka, KS. He grew up as the youngest of three and attended Topeka West High School. Jim joined the Army National Guard Reserves and served from 1970-75. He became a lineman apprentice with Kansas Power & Light in 1970 and worked there 40 years until he retired from Westar in 2010. Jim found his love and married Jolene Holthaus in 1976, and the couple had two children, Brian and Hilary. Jim is survived by his wife, Jolene; son, Brian; daughter-in-law Allyson; his sister, Karen Lafferty; four grandchildren, Carter, Jack, Blake and Brooks File. He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Melba File; his sister, Linda Morstorf; his daughter, Hilary Anne File. His remains will be buried in a private service at Meriden Cemetery in Meriden, KS. The family plans to have a public reception and memorial mass at a date to be announced in the future. Memorial gifts can be sent to Jim File c/o Mother Teresa Catholic Church 2014 NW 46th St, Topeka, KS 66618. For full obituary, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020