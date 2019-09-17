Home

Piper Funeral Home
714 Maple
St. Marys, KS 66536
785-437-2222
Rosary
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
1:30 PM
Piper Funeral Home
714 Maple
St. Marys, KS 66536
Visitation
Following Services
Piper Funeral Home
714 Maple
St. Marys, KS 66536
Inurnment
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Maple Hill Cemetery
Maple Hill, KS
James M. "Jim" Puff


1950 - 2019
James M. "Jim" Puff Obituary
James M. "Jim" Puff Maple Hill-James M. "Jim" Puff, 68, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Midland Hospice House.

A rosary will be recited at 1:30 P.M. Sunday September 22, 2019 followed by a visitation until 4:00 P.M. at Piper Funeral Home in St. Marys. Inurnment will be at 11:00 A.M. Monday, September 23, 2019 in the Maple Hill Cemetery, Maple Hill. Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Hospice and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To read a full obituary or leave online condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
